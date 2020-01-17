Elder Scrolls Online's Skyrim Chapter gets full unveiling

Yesterday Bethesda hosted a special Elder Scrolls Online stream at the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas to give ZeniMax Online Studios the chance to show off their 2020 plans for the MMO, including the Chapter called Greymoor.

This will launch in May and June and bring new zones to ESO, taking us to Western Skyrim and the forgotten Blackreach cavern, expanded from its appearance in Skyrim. We're going to be uncovering the Dark Heart of Skyrim in this Chapter, following on from The Elder Scrolls V in 2011.

This will be a year-long interconnected adventure with four updates in 2020, starting with a free prologue quest and followed by the Harrowstorm DLC dungeon pack, the Greymoor Chapter, and the DLC dungeon pack in Q3, rounded off with the story DLC in Q4.

We're promised "one of The Elder Scrolls' darkest stories yet", with Lyris Titanborn and House Ravenwatch making an appearance, alongside the magical Harrowstorms and a new Antiquities system seeing players look for ancient relics to unlock hidden history and rewards.

May 18 marks the release date on PC, with PS4 and Xbox One players getting Greymoor on June 2, and for more information be sure to check out the official site here, as well as the replay of the reveal stream.

You can also find the reveal trailer down below. Are you ready to return to Skyrim?