Elder Scrolls Online's Deadlands DLC closes out its Gates of Oblivion storyline this November

Bethesda has revealed that Elder Scrolls Online's year-long Gates of Oblivion chapter will be coming to an end this November with the release of its Deadlands DLC. This final slice of content is set to arrive on November 1 for Google Stadia and PC players and November 16 for those on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

The DLC is said to include 20 hours of content and several areas that Oblivion players will likely remember. Fargrave has been described as one of the biggest cities in the entirely of ESO and The Burns is a region characterised by its scorching pools of molten lava. There's even a brand-new zone that has been added called The Sever that features "fierce storms and ferocious winds."

