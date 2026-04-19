Elder Scrolls fans are tired of waiting for a new game, so they've made their own, with all of Morrowind's weirdness

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We're still a few years away from the launch of The Elder Scrolls VI at a guess, and many fans are tired of rebooting Skyrim or digging for rumours on Bethesda's upcoming fantasy RPG. The people at NerveLabs have decided to make their own, emulating the chaos of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind with their new game, The Lantern of the Laughless Saint.

This developer/publisher has been gathering a lot of attention on social media, and you can see their videos explaining the game on The Lantern of the Laughless Saint's Steam page here. Like Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, The Lantern of the Laughless Saint aims to be a Scrolls-like, while everyone else is looking at Soulslikes.

It features spells that shoot you 5000 feet in the air and then let you drop unceremoniously to your death, strange enemies combining wild beasts, NPCs that look like paralysis demons, pickpocketing, lockpicking, the freedom to kill whoever you like, and co-op. It sounds perhaps a bit too good to be true, and yet with such a demand for this type of game, perhaps NerveLabs can pull it off. The Lantern of the Laughless Saint is set for release some time this year.