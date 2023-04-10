Elden Ring's toughest boss just got a lot easier in the new patch

HQ

Malenia is the toughest boss the Lands Between has to offer. While she is optional, she's killed more players than any other foe in the game, and has some of the most devastating attacks in any FromSoftware title. However, with patch 1.09, it seems there's now a simple way to knock her down.

As shown by Reddit user jdyhrberg, both of Malenia's phases can now be taken out in around a minute if you're using Morgott's Cursed Sword. With the special attack Cursed-Blood Slice, you can stagger Malenia and break her posture after three swings. Get in a critical hit and watch her health melt with the blood loss built up by the sword.

You'll need more than just Morgott's Cursed Sword to take Malenia down so easily. Stats-wise, Dexterity and Arcane should be your main focuses, with Mind and Endurance coming next so you can spam Cursed-Blood Slice. You'll also want some Bloodboil Aromatics to help get extra damage.

Will you try this build?