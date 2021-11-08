Elden Ring's specs on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles have been revealed

HQ

With Elden Ring's closed network test right around the corner, Bandai Namco has revealed its specs on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

On the PS4 and PS4 Pro, the game will support a frame rate of up to 30fps. The resolution of the PS4 version is 1080p, but on the PS4 Pro this is a much smoother 1800p. When it comes to the PS5, there are two separate modes: one that pushes the framerate to 60fps and another that runs in glorious 4K.

On PC the performance will, of course, be dependent on your specs. With some pretty beefy gear, PC players can achieve 4K visuals and a maximum framerate of 60fps. Ray tracing and HDR support is also present within this version of the game.

Lastly, there are several different variants between Xbox consoles. The vanilla Xbox One can run Elden Ring at 30fps with a resolution of 900p, and on Xbox One X, the framerate remains the same, but the resolution has been bumped up to 4K. When it comes to the Xbox Series consoles, both versions achieve a framerate of 60fps, but it runs in 4K on the Series X and at 1440p on the Series S.

Thanks, VG247.