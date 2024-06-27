Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree has more than 5 million players

HQ

While pretty much every reviewer, including Troels, absolutely adores Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, many regular players have started airing their frustrations about classic FromSoftware stuff: how challenging it is and technical shortcomings. This has obviously led to the game and DLC getting even more attention, something Bandai Namco and the developers can be very happy about in multiple ways.

FromSoftware reveals that more than 5 million people have bought Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdree expansion. This means that approximately every fifth person who owns the base game has played the DLC, as Elden Ring had sold more than 25 million copies two weeks ago. A great attach rate for a game's DLC, so it's rather interesting and praiseworthy that the developers keep reiterating Shadow of the Erdtree will be Elden Ring's only expansion.