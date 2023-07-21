Elden Ring's pope tortoise is now a plushie

HQ

If you have ever wanted a plushie version of Elden Ring's pope tortoise, Miriel, Pastor of Vows, then we have some very, very good news for you. The creative team over at Youtooz has designed and manufactured just this, and is selling the plushie for only $29.99.

Standing at nine inches in height, the description for the plushie states, "his large green and brown shell protects the soft, yet incredibly sturdy, scaled brown body that emerges from its safety! His legs and head extend outward with a gentle smile as a white mitre sits atop their head, its gold embellishments shining as brightly as the Erdtee's light! This plush is packed to the seams with 100% PP cotton and is made of normal minky, sublimated minky and shiny materials, absolutely perfect for cuddling or teaching you the wildest sorceries and incantations!"

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well it kind of is...because the plushie is currently only available in the US and Canada due to licensing issues, meaning interested fans in the UK and Europe will have to just wait and pray to Miriel that the plushie will come to their shores.

The Miriel plushie is set to ship between September 9 and October 9.

Thanks, PCGamer.