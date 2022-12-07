Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

Elden Ring's new Colosseum Update revitalises multiplayer

And brings some cool new hairstyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Released today, the Colosseum DLC for Elden Ring sees three new arenas spring up in the Lands Between. Additionally, five new tarnished hairstyles have been added to the game.

By heading into these arenas, players can compete with each other in new ways. The three colosseums are located in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid, and each have a different set of rules. Players can join solo or use passwords to form group lobbies.

In Limgrave, players can team up and compete against another team in a respawn-enabled, point-based deathmatch in the United Combat mode. Additionally, they can engage in a respawn-enabled, point-based FFA skirmish in the Combat Ordeal mode.

In Leyndell, the Royal Colosseum offers players the chance to participate in Duel Mode, a one-on-one fight to the death with no respawns.

In Caelid, all of the above are available to players, with the additional caveat that Spirit Ashes are enabled.

Watch the update trailer below.

HQ
Elden Ring

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content