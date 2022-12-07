Elden Ring's new Colosseum Update revitalises multiplayer

HQ

Released today, the Colosseum DLC for Elden Ring sees three new arenas spring up in the Lands Between. Additionally, five new tarnished hairstyles have been added to the game.

By heading into these arenas, players can compete with each other in new ways. The three colosseums are located in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid, and each have a different set of rules. Players can join solo or use passwords to form group lobbies.

In Limgrave, players can team up and compete against another team in a respawn-enabled, point-based deathmatch in the United Combat mode. Additionally, they can engage in a respawn-enabled, point-based FFA skirmish in the Combat Ordeal mode.

In Leyndell, the Royal Colosseum offers players the chance to participate in Duel Mode, a one-on-one fight to the death with no respawns.

In Caelid, all of the above are available to players, with the additional caveat that Spirit Ashes are enabled.

Watch the update trailer below.