English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle
Elden Ring

Elden Ring's mythology is being collected in one massive, expensive, beautiful book

The price of this massive tome starts at $276.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Elden Ring's lore can be pretty tough to wrap your head around. Rune-bearers, frenzied flames, those glowy worm things that have faces that look like they're in a permanent state of perpetual shock. There's a lot to unwrap, but if you want to read through it all, then Tune & Fairweather are putting together a book for you.

Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring is 500+ pages of lore written by Geoff "SmoughTown" Truscott. It's filled with art including everything from full-colour illustrations to woodblock designs. Sadly, it costs an incredible amount of money to buy.

The basic Collector's Edition will run you $276, the Limited Edition then costs a whopping $773, and the Benefactor's Edition goes even higher at $1105. But, for that price your name will be placed in the book, immortalised as the Tarnished you are.

This is an ad:
Elden Ring

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content