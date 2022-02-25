Elden Ring's first update is already out

HQ

Today is the official release day of Elden Ring, and no doubt many of you have already started your adventure in the Lands Between on the quest to conquer FromSoftware's latest gruelling and unforgiving action-RPG. While the game hasn't been out for that long yet, the first update has already dropped, and it is addressing all kinds of issues and problems that have been reported. While the patch notes are only brief, and don't really get into the finicky details of what they fix, you can read it in full below.

Version 1.02 Update:





Improved player controls



Addition and adjustment of BGM



Text adjustments



Balance adjustments



NPC event fixes and adjustments



Fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions



Fixed text bug in some languages



Fixed a bug that prevented the Xbox wireless headset from working properly



Otherwise, it is briefly noted that the update to introduce ray tracing support is set to be "revealed in future announcements."

