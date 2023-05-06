Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

Elden Ring's Convergence mod adds hundreds of new spells

The Convergence was popularised by its Dark Souls 3 version.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Elden Ring's Convergence has entered public alpha, adding hundreds of new spells to the game, as well as plenty of other content to keep your experience in the Lands Between feeling fresh.

360 new spells have been added specifically, as well as new bosses, weapons, and some extra quality-of-life features as well, such as getting Torrent from the outset along with the crafting kit and Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Your overall progression will also be changed, and rather than needing the lift medallions to access the Forge of the Giants, you'll instead have to defeat certain bosses in order to burn the Erdtree. This means you'll be fighting Malekith earlier than usual, so prepare yourself for that.

Check out the full list of changes here.

Elden Ring

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content