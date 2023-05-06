Elden Ring's Convergence mod adds hundreds of new spells

HQ

Elden Ring's Convergence has entered public alpha, adding hundreds of new spells to the game, as well as plenty of other content to keep your experience in the Lands Between feeling fresh.

360 new spells have been added specifically, as well as new bosses, weapons, and some extra quality-of-life features as well, such as getting Torrent from the outset along with the crafting kit and Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Your overall progression will also be changed, and rather than needing the lift medallions to access the Forge of the Giants, you'll instead have to defeat certain bosses in order to burn the Erdtree. This means you'll be fighting Malekith earlier than usual, so prepare yourself for that.

Check out the full list of changes here.