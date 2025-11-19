Elden Ring YouTuber releasing massive book compiling all the lore from the base game, expansion, and Nightreign
VaatiVidya is bringing over 20 hours of content into the book, packed with lovely illustrations and updated lore details.
While there are a lot of lore YouTubers who dig into FromSoftware's works, none are more well-known than VaatiVidya. He's been reading item descriptions before it was cool, and continues to develop high-quality content piecing together stories FromSoft is mostly too lazy to tell in clear terms.
Now, he's undertaking his biggest Elden Ring project yet, in a collaboration with publisher Tune & Fairweather. His latest book, Lore Bound: Elden Ring Explained compiles all of his knowledge from the base game, Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and Elden Ring: Nightreign.
"My old video scripts will be updated, new illustrations will be commissioned, and every effort will be made to ensure each page is clear and engaging," he writes in a post on YouTube. "There will be more to say on this book later when I have a physical copy in hand."
Right now, Lore Bound is available for pre-order over on Tune & Fairweather's site, but it won't arrive until Q3 2026, so keep your eyes peeled for more information on this definitive Elden Ring lore guide.