Elden Ring YouTuber releasing massive book compiling all the lore from the base game, expansion, and Nightreign

HQ

While there are a lot of lore YouTubers who dig into FromSoftware's works, none are more well-known than VaatiVidya. He's been reading item descriptions before it was cool, and continues to develop high-quality content piecing together stories FromSoft is mostly too lazy to tell in clear terms.

Now, he's undertaking his biggest Elden Ring project yet, in a collaboration with publisher Tune & Fairweather. His latest book, Lore Bound: Elden Ring Explained compiles all of his knowledge from the base game, Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and Elden Ring: Nightreign.

"My old video scripts will be updated, new illustrations will be commissioned, and every effort will be made to ensure each page is clear and engaging," he writes in a post on YouTube. "There will be more to say on this book later when I have a physical copy in hand."

Right now, Lore Bound is available for pre-order over on Tune & Fairweather's site, but it won't arrive until Q3 2026, so keep your eyes peeled for more information on this definitive Elden Ring lore guide.

This is an ad: