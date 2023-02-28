Elden Ring won't dictate what FromSoftware does next

HQ

Elden Ring's success is clear for all to see, and now we know we're getting more from FromSoftware's greatest hit in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. However, speaking after the DICE awards, Hidetaka Miyazaki said that Elden Ring's success won't affect what FromSoftware will create next.

"Obviously, Elden Ring is a commercial success," Miyazaki told IGN. "Everybody's aware about that, but it doesn't really affect what we are going to create next. We basically keep creating the game that we want to create, and that's our policy. It's very simple."

Miyazaki is often looking for inspiration in other games, and also stated that he's been very impressed with the ideas seen in titles like Escape from Tarkov.

What do you want to see next from FromSoftware?