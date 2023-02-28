Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elden Ring won't dictate what FromSoftware does next

The game's success won't stop Hidetaka Miyazaki from creating the game he wants to create.

Elden Ring's success is clear for all to see, and now we know we're getting more from FromSoftware's greatest hit in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. However, speaking after the DICE awards, Hidetaka Miyazaki said that Elden Ring's success won't affect what FromSoftware will create next.

"Obviously, Elden Ring is a commercial success," Miyazaki told IGN. "Everybody's aware about that, but it doesn't really affect what we are going to create next. We basically keep creating the game that we want to create, and that's our policy. It's very simple."

Miyazaki is often looking for inspiration in other games, and also stated that he's been very impressed with the ideas seen in titles like Escape from Tarkov.

What do you want to see next from FromSoftware?

