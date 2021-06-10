Elden Ring will release January 21, 2022

Summer Games Fest concluded with a reveal that many of us were desperately hoping for. A brand-new trailer for Elden Ring was shown at the end of the show and it revealed that the long-awaited RPG will be releasing January 21, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. The trailer was the first time we had seen gameplay in action as its initial trailer from E3 2019 acted more as a teaser.

The trailer that we were treated to contained several scenes leaked online earlier in the year. It featured many of the staples that we have come to expect from FromSoftware games such as giant fire-breathing dragons, idyllic looking environments, and many fearsome looking enemies. We can't wait to pull this one apart and look for any secrets lurking within.

Was Elden Ring your favourite reveal from Summer Games Fest?