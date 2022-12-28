Elden Ring was both most completed and retired during 2022

HQ

HQ

It's no secret that Elden Ring has been very, very popular with both media and gamers, something that has resulted in huge sales numbers. And surprisingly many players did actually finish the both long and hard adventure.

According to data from HowLongToBeat, it was the most finished game of 2022 amongst their users, beating Stray and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. But this honor wasn't the only award won by Elden Ring, as the very same source also reveals it was the most retired game of the year; basically the game that most people started without ever finishing it.

Did you play Elden Ring this year, and are you amongst the players who finished it (or is still actively trying to do so) or did you decide to abandon it in favor for other titles?