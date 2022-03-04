Elden Ring was 84% digital download for Xbox in UK

HQ

Back in 2019, the Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, a genuinely trusted guy, wrote that "I really need to stress how large the digital shares are on Xbox compared to other platforms". But we rarely get a number that shows how big this difference is.

Now Christopher Ring from GamesIndustry.biz gives us some insight in a series of tweets about Elden Ring sales in UK, and writes:

"Over 84% of Xbox sales were digital. PlayStation sales were just over 50% digital."

This means that only a measly 16% of all sold Elden Ring copies in the UK were physical copies for Xbox compared to close to 50% for PlayStation. This is of course a stark contrast, although no explanation is given why Xbox gamers prefers downloaded games to such extent.

Do you have any theory about all this?