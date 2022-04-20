Elden Ring update improves weapons and fixes a ton of bugs

HQ

Yesterday, FromSoftware released the next big update for Elden Ring, an update that tackles a bunch of different areas including weapon balance, sorcery and incantation, NPCs, camera auto rotation, and of course a host of bugs that have been plaguing the action-RPG experience.

Known as Patch 1.04, players can look forward to the option to turn camera auto rotation on or off, and even some event phases for the NPC Patches to make it a little more interesting to meet.

Otherwise, the meat of the update revolves around weapon balancing and sorcery and incantation, which is seeing a whole range of slight tweaks and improvements that should make combat and facing the challenge of Elden Ring a little easier going forward.

As there are a massive list of slight tweaks to a huge variety of weapons, we'd suggest checking out the patch notes yourself here, as alike the bug fixes, there might be something that relates to your Elden Ring experience.