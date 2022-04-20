Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

Elden Ring update improves weapons and fixes a ton of bugs

The patch went live yesterday and even added an option to turn camera auto rotate function on or off.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday, FromSoftware released the next big update for Elden Ring, an update that tackles a bunch of different areas including weapon balance, sorcery and incantation, NPCs, camera auto rotation, and of course a host of bugs that have been plaguing the action-RPG experience.

Known as Patch 1.04, players can look forward to the option to turn camera auto rotation on or off, and even some event phases for the NPC Patches to make it a little more interesting to meet.

Otherwise, the meat of the update revolves around weapon balancing and sorcery and incantation, which is seeing a whole range of slight tweaks and improvements that should make combat and facing the challenge of Elden Ring a little easier going forward.

As there are a massive list of slight tweaks to a huge variety of weapons, we'd suggest checking out the patch notes yourself here, as alike the bug fixes, there might be something that relates to your Elden Ring experience.

Elden Ring

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content