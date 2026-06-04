Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition launches on Switch 2 this august

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After a period of silence, all brave adventurers finally have a specific date to look forward to. Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is set to release on the Switch 2 on August 28. This has now been confirmed by both Bandai Namco and FromSoftware.

The edition includes the base game as well as the extensive expansion Shadow of the Erdtree, which builds on the story and introduces new areas, enemies, equipment, and bosses.

In addition to the expansion, the Tarnished Edition also comes with new content in the form of two new starting classes, new armor, and more options for customizing your character. Torrent, the supernatural horse you ride around on, will also be slightly customizable.

At the same time, Bandai Namco confirms that the new content will also be available for purchase separately for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

Will you be getting Elden Ring for the Switch 2?