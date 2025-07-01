Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition has been age-rated in the US

HQ

It would be a stretch to say that there are a plethora of exclusive games for the Switch 2 at the moment, but those that are available are at least of a high caliber. In addition, there are a lot of third-party games to choose from, including greats like Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy and Street Fighter 6.

And there's more around the corner, not least Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (complete with Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and more). But when will it arrive? We currently don't have an answer to that, but we'd be surprised if we don't get it tomorrow.

As we told you yesterday, Bandai Namco has its own event on July 2 where they will show off a lot of games - and now My Nintendo News notices that the game has just been age-rated by the American ESRB. Thus, one can suspect that a release is not too far away - and before that we must see it and get a launch date

So there's a good chance we'll get to check out Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Wednesday, or possibly at Gamescom in August.