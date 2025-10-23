Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition for Nintendo Switch 2 delayed to 2026

HQ

While it seems that those who were able to try out Elden Ring for Nintendo Switch 2 at recent events are talking about a marked improvement in performance, we're still sore about the state we got to know the Tarnished Edition in during Gamescom. A build that should never have been released to the public eye, and which showed the beloved GOTY of 2022 to be virtually unplayable on Nintendo's new console, as we reflected in our first impressions.

We must definitely not have been the only ones to complain, because the development team has been working ever since to improve the game's performance. Of course, getting it to an acceptable state for launch unfortunately meant delaying it.

Now it's official, and the official Elden Ring account on X confirms that Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition will be released in 2026. In a very formal text, the team sincerely apologises to the fans for not being able to make it in time for release this year, and thanks them for their support. No new release date has been set for the game at this time, though we hope it will be given that GTA VI is still scheduled for May next year.

Are you planning to play Elden Ring on Nintendo Switch 2?