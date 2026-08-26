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What was supposed to be a launch-window release for the Switch 2 ended up being delayed by almost a whole year. But I'm delighted to report Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition has been well worth the wait, as it's a rock-solid port of this massive role-playing game. Does it run perfectly on Nintendo's handheld console? Of course not, but a handful of minor glitches is an acceptable compromise for being able to take this massive adventure with you on the go.

Elden Ring hardly needs a lengthy introduction. The open-world game is one of the best-reviewed of all-time, has sold over 30 million copies and won countless Game of the Year awards back in 2022, including Gamereactor's. That's why I can't imagine there are many gamers left who haven't already played it. If you're one of the few who haven't, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is your only console, then the Tarnished Edition is the biggest no-brainer ever. Here you'll find a brilliantly designed game world with a deeply fascinating mythology, a host of formidable enemies, and bosses to battle, and incredible freedom to explore without restrictions and find your very own playstyle. Prepare yourself for this massive adventure to captivate you for months on end.

If, on the other hand, you haven't yet played Elden Ring but own several consoles, I personally think the game deserves a first playthrough on a different console and a big screen. That said, the visual downgrade on the Switch 2 isn't wildly noticeable. I think the vegetation has suffered the most. Trees and bushes have never been one of Elden Ring's visual strengths, but in the Tarnished Edition they are particularly unattractive and can at times look almost two-dimensional. Furthermore, the vegetation and the shadows it casts sometimes take a little too long to load in if you're riding quickly through an open area, but that's an expected compromise when dealing with a vast world with virtually no loading times.

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Then there's the architecture. Elden Ring features a myriad of enchanting and ominous castles, cathedrals, fortresses, churches, temples, and so on, and one of the game's greatest joys is seeing a gigantic structure towering on the horizon and knowing that it isn't just for show, but that you're guaranteed to be able to go inside and explore it. For the most part, these landmarks look just as impressive as in the game's other versions, but I noticed, both in Stormveil Castle - the game's first major dungeon - and in Leyndell, the game's majestic capital, that the Switch 2 can struggle a little to render the many towers and spires properly in the background, so they can end up looking a bit like Lego, at least when playing in handheld mode. The final visual quirk I've noticed is that certain character models can look a bit glossy and shiny. This applies in particular to characters with fur, such as the werewolf Blaidd, and larger, more advanced 3D models like dragons.

As for frame rate, I'm not the most technically savvy judge, but to my untrained eye the game seems to run at a steady 30 frames per second, but I'd be happy to be corrected if that isn't the case. However, performance seems relatively stable for the most part, except when you find yourself in an open area with lots of enemies and effects on screen at once. If you want to know the game's exact resolution and frame rate in handheld and docked modes, I'll have to refer you to other reviews, but I can at least state with certainty that the game's core experience remains intact. The breathtaking viewpoints and the constant sense of being a small, vulnerable figure in a gigantic, mysterious, and perilous world are just as present on the Switch 2 as they are in other versions.

And, to be honest, I find it hard to be too critical. I think we were all well aware this massive game, which doesn't run brilliantly even on far more powerful consoles, wasn't going to magically run at 4K/60 fps on Nintendo's little machine, and that compromises would have to be made in certain areas. One might, for example, have feared the number of enemies and creatures in the open-world had been drastically reduced, or that loading screens would last between half a minute and a full minute (as in the pre-patch version of Bloodborne), but fortunately neither is the case.

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The Tarnished Edition also offers some welcome new content. There are two new starting classes: the Heavy Knight, an intimidating knight in heavy armour, and the elegant Idus Knight, who starts with a light greatsword, one of the weapon categories first added in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Furthermore, there are now various stylish outfits available for Torrent, your trusty double-jumping horse with goat horns. It's worth noting that these small additions will also be available on other platforms in the form of a small add-on.

The Tarnished Edition also includes the aforementioned expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, offering 20-30 hours of extremely challenging content in a brand-new world that is unlocked late in the main game. I reviewed the expansion at the time and gave it 10/10; today, I'm not quite as enthusiastic and would probably have given it a 9, but I still believe that, with its sharp focus on vertical design and an even more sombre and oppressive atmosphere, it serves as a fantastic complement to the main game.

The Switch 2 isn't the best place to experience Elden Ring for the first time, but that doesn't detract from the quite incredible feeling of being able to play a game of this scale and calibre on the go, something I, as a little boy playing Game Boy games, never thought would be possible. The expected glitches are, by and large, the only compromise I'm personally more than willing to accept in order to play one of my favourite games whenever and wherever I like. All in all, an extremely competent port of this masterful role-playing game, which largely preserves its breathtaking world and that incomparable sense of adventure, danger, and mystery.