Elden Ring surpasses 30 million players

FromSoftware has just announced another amazing feat by its acclaimed and massively successful RPG Elden Ring. The popular title has now surpassed the whopping milestone of having over 30 million players, which is a particularly impressive statistic because the game only launched in 2022 and because single-player games tend to hit lower player figures than multiplayer alternatives.

As affirmed on X, FromSoftware states: "Dearest Tarnished, we are profoundly thankful for your lasting devotion. May your path be forever guided by the Grace of Gold."

No doubt Elden Ring is also in for a big month in May, as with Elden Ring: Nightreign debuting at the end of the month, we can probably expect an influx of players to some degree.