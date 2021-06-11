Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Elden Ring supports upgrades to the new consoles

The title will finally be coming in January 2021.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

As we reported late yesterday, the Summer Game Fest stream ended with a proper trailer and a release date for Elden Ring. It's an A-RPG developed by FromSoftware with George R. R. Martin as a writer, that has been largely gone since the announcement back in 2019.

Judging by the trailer, we should not expect a graphically impressive adventure, but hopefully something the fans of FromSoftware's works will appreciate regardless. It is being released for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on January 21.

After the stream, the publisher Bandai Namco clarified that Elden Ring will be upgradable from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, hopefully with a way to transfer the save file as well. For Xbox it's even easier as it will support Smart Delivery so you freely can play on both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X while using the same save files.

Check out 15 new screenshots below from the game.

Elden RingElden RingElden Ring
Elden RingElden RingElden Ring
Elden RingElden RingElden Ring
Elden RingElden RingElden Ring
Elden RingElden RingElden Ring

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy