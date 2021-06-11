Elden Ring supports upgrades to the new consoles

As we reported late yesterday, the Summer Game Fest stream ended with a proper trailer and a release date for Elden Ring. It's an A-RPG developed by FromSoftware with George R. R. Martin as a writer, that has been largely gone since the announcement back in 2019.

Judging by the trailer, we should not expect a graphically impressive adventure, but hopefully something the fans of FromSoftware's works will appreciate regardless. It is being released for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on January 21.

After the stream, the publisher Bandai Namco clarified that Elden Ring will be upgradable from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, hopefully with a way to transfer the save file as well. For Xbox it's even easier as it will support Smart Delivery so you freely can play on both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X while using the same save files.

Check out 15 new screenshots below from the game.