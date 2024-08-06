Elden Ring still has more than 150,000 players a day on Steam

HQ

Fromsoftware's epic fantasy adventure, with its challenging game world to say the least, remains hugely popular, and despite the fact that Elden Ring is now more than two years old, more than 150,000 players flock to it on a daily basis.

The large-scale expansion Shadow of the Erdtree has obviously helped to maintain and renew people's interest in the dark fantasy world, but no matter how you look at it, 150,000 daily players is still a very impressive figure.

Especially for what on paper should be a relatively niche game, and perhaps this might now encourage From to consider more expansions, something fans online are loudly begging for. Even though they've explicitly said nothing of the sort will happen.

What do you think, will there be any more expansions for Elden Ring, and are you still playing the game?