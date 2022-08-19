Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

Elden Ring sold almost 17 million copies in just six months

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are happy.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

FromSoftware's anticipated Elden Ring was released in late February, 2022, and you can read our review about the game right here. The game was a success right from the start, and during these past six months, its success has only become bigger.

Publisher Bandai Namco has now published the results of the first quarter of the current financial year (April, May and June 2022), and Elden Ring has sold in total of 16.6 million copies. This makes Elden Ring the best-selling individual game in FromSoftware's history. Darks Souls as a series has sold 27 million copies in total, while Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has sold 5 million copies.

Have you played Elden Ring? Tell us in the comments.

Elden Ring
HQ

Thanks, PC Gamer.

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content