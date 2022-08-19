Elden Ring sold almost 17 million copies in just six months

HQ

FromSoftware's anticipated Elden Ring was released in late February, 2022, and you can read our review about the game right here. The game was a success right from the start, and during these past six months, its success has only become bigger.

Publisher Bandai Namco has now published the results of the first quarter of the current financial year (April, May and June 2022), and Elden Ring has sold in total of 16.6 million copies. This makes Elden Ring the best-selling individual game in FromSoftware's history. Darks Souls as a series has sold 27 million copies in total, while Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has sold 5 million copies.

Thanks, PC Gamer.