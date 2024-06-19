Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree the highest-rated DLC ever on Metacritic

HQ

ARPG and Souls fans in general should be counting down the hours until they can start exploring the Shadowlands in Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree this Friday 21 June. The big expansion to FromSoftware's open-world title is just around the corner, and we've already been able to complete it and can tell you that (in our opinion) it's a masterpiece.

And we're certainly not the only ones who think so. According to Metacritic's current stats, Shadows of the Erdtree is currently the highest rated standalone game add-on in history. At the time of writing, it has a media score of 95, based on 56 reviews. To give you an idea of what that means, the base game stands at an excellent 96, so it looks like the brave players who can access the expansion after defeating Radahn and Mogh will have some high-quality content on their doorstep.

Are you ready to take on the Shadowlands and Messmer in Elden Ring: Shadows off the Erdtree on Friday?