Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree won't have as many endings as the base game

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launches next month, and ahead of that launch we're getting a lot more information on how this DLC will be a massive improvement from what we've seen FromSoftware do in the past.

Don't go expecting it to outperform the base game, though, especially not where endings are concerned. Speaking with Chinese outlet zhuanlan-zhihu (thanks, MP1st), Miyazaki himself revealed that there's not going to be as many endings, but you'll still get a chance to influence the story.

"DLC is an independent existence, so the player's choice in this article will not affect the DLC story. As for the ending, there is actually no so-called "end" or "end". Of course, the DLC will not have as many endings as the main body, but players will still have to face some "choices" during the game."

Shadow of the Erdtree launches on the 21st of June.