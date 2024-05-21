Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer awakens an ancient evil

HQ

Bandai Namco unveiled a few minutes ago the story trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree, which will be the only DLC for Elden Ring. FromSoftware has been working on this new content for its open-world title for a long time, and it looks like it will live up to (if not surpass) the original game.

This adventure won't be for novice players, as to enter the new Shadow of the Erdtree story, you'll need to have defeated the Blood Lord Mogh boss in your own game. A tough foe, but he certainly pales in comparison to the power of Messmer, the supposed final boss in the DLC.

This clip previews the return of an ancient evil, one that sealed the fate of Malenia's brother Miquella, whose followers forged the name of the Tarnished. Check it out below and let us know if you're up for the challenge starting on 21 June on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.