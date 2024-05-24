Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree screenshots leak online

HQ

We're less than a month away from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and following a new trailer giving us more details on the story, some leaked screenshots appear to show more of the world we'll explore in the game.

A new region will be opened up to us once we set foot into the expansion, and while some of these screenshots show places we've seen before in trailers, there are some interesting new landscapes to look at.

There's a lovely blue field of flowers with ruins dotted around, and a great structure which seems to be held high in the sky. Luckily, these screenshots don't spoil anything about story elements or surprise enemies, so you won't have to dodge spoilers all over the internet just yet.