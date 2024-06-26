Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree patch makes the early part of the DLC a little easier

HQ

As soon as Shadow of the Erdtree officially launched, fans began complaining about the Elden Ring DLC's difficulty. Early bosses were seen as too tough, especially considering the Scadutree Fragments, which gave your character a boost to strength and damage reduction, seemed not to matter much early on.

However, a new patch looks to change that. Both Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes are going to be more potent early on in the DLC, and then give more gradual power ups over time. The final level of them has been slightly increased, too.

As these are a limited resource in the game, it is important that they feel like they matter for players. They work like the memories of battle in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, giving you a boost to power to face the next great enemy in your path. Now that these blessings have been buffed, you can bet there will be purists online claiming they're the real best players because they beat the DLC without the patch buff.