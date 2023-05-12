Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Elden Ring

      Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree might not be coming soon

      It's likely the expansion won't launch until after the 31st of March, 2024 at the earliest.

      According to data from FromSoftware's parent company, Kadokawa, we might not be seeing the highly anticipated expansion to Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, as early as we might have thought.

      As the financial results from Kadokawa read, it seems the only title coming from FromSoftware for the next year is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. In the report, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is listed, but it is under "medium to long-term direction."

      It seems Kadokawa wants to maximise profits on Elden Ring by prolonging the life of the IP. This means that we probably won't see the expansion until around this time next year at the earliest.

      At least FromSoftware fans will get a new title this year, as Armored Core VI launches this August. Still, for those who wanted to see what Shadow of the Erdtree was all about, this wait could be a painful one.

      Elden Ring

