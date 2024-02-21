Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is getting a gameplay trailer today

HQ

We've barely heard anything official about Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion since it was announced last February, but the speculations and rumours have made up for it by flooding the internet. Extremely few of them substantial or believable, but that has changed the last few weeks. Several things have indicated Shadow of the Erdtree was getting very close to launch, and it seems like that's true.

FromSoftware confirms Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will get a gameplay trailer at 3 PM GMT / 4 PM CET on the 21st of February. That's today for those of us who've passed midnight already! The trailer will be three minutes long, which is quite substantial. Does that mean it ends with a release date? I'm willing to wager a lot of money on yes, and that it's fairly close.

What do you hope to see in the gameplay trailer, and when do you think the expansion will launch?