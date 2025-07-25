Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has surpassed 10 million sold units

HQ

To say that the Elden Ring franchise has been anything but a roaring success for developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco would be an understatement. Ever since it arrived a few years ago, the main game has clocked as many as 30 million sold units, enough to make it one of the most successful games of all-time, and this even creeps into other explorations of the Elden Ring world.

In a press release, it has been revealed that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the one and only expansion for the main game, has surpassed a whopping 10 million sold units, meaning a third of all players of the core RPG have expanded their adventure with this post-launch addition.

But that's not all, Elden Ring: Nightreign, the multiplayer cooperative action game that launched at the end of May has already achieved five million sold units, meaning Elden Ring is getting very close to becoming a 50 million selling franchise.

And this is a feat that genuinely could be achieved by the end of the year as we're still waiting for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (which includes the base game and Shadow of the Erdtree) to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2, something that is still planned for 2025.