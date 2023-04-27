Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Elden Ring

      Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been in development for over a year

      Hopefully this means a release date coming sooner rather than later.

      A new post on a FromSoftware worker's LinkedIn profile confirms that Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has been in the works since at least April of 2022, meaning that is has been in development for just over a year.

      It seems that FromSoftware was looking to capitalise on the monumental success of Elden Ring sooner rather than later, as this would mean it began work on the expansion just a couple of months after the base game launched.

      This points to there having been some considerable work done already on Shadow of the Erdtree, which hopefully means that we'll see a release date coming sooner than we first predicted. Of course, FromSoftware's priority is Armored Core VI right now, but soon after that game launches we could hopefully get Shadow of the Erdtree, perhaps even before 2023 is out.

      Are you hyped for Shadow of the Erdtree?

      Elden Ring

