Elden Ring

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been conquered using only a dance pad

The indomitable MissMikkaa continues to prove that even the hardest challenge is no match for her feet of fury.

A lot of the conversations surrounding Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree have been about its difficulty and challenge and how many seem to believe it's too hard. Streamer MissMikkaa clearly doesn't agree, as she has now overcome and conquered the DLC all while only using a dance pad as the primary control method.

MissMikkaa is known for tackling notoriously hard games using kooky control inputs, but this is surely one of her finest achievements to date, and perhaps a good example that Shadow of the Erdtree isn't too hard?

Either way, you can see the moment that MissMikkaa defeated Radahm below, a conclusive moment that ended a run that totalled 52 attempts against the boss over a seven-hour period, and in total of 325 deaths over a seven-day period for the entirety of the DLC.

Elden Ring

