Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has an easy mode

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has been one of FromSoftware's most-controversial releases to date. While we loved it in our review, some have been critical of the game's difficulty, saying it has gone too far.

The only option for some players seems to be making a cheesy build or using Spirit Ashes, which are seen as poor form by the FromSoftware purists. However, if you don't care about how you beat the DLC, and just want it done, then Belger has a mod for you.

The creator has made an Easy Shadow of the Erdtree mod, which reduces all enemy damage by 25%. This still means you can only take a few hits, but will hopefully give you more time to learn the attacks for the bosses before you end up breaking your controller.

