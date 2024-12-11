Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cut from major gaming awards show

HQ

Is an expansion a game? Should it be considered a new game for this year if its original title released two years ago? These are questions the gaming community has hotly debated since Shadow of the Erdtree was placed in the Game of the Year shortlist at The Game Awards.

While The Game Awards has stood strong in its affirmation that Shadow of the Erdtree can be considered a new game, BAFTA has gone in the opposite direction, stating that it won't be eligible for its Best Game category. However, that doesn't mean we won't see it win anything.

Speaking to Eurogamer, a BAFTA spokesperson confirmed that the "Best Game category specifically recognises full games which have released for the first time in the past year. DLC, along with other updates and enhancements made to games originally released before 25th November 2023, are part of the consideration in our Evolving Game category."

BAFTA also notably doesn't allow remasters to be eligible for consideration, and only places remakes in select categories. It's a far cry from The Game Awards' approach, but what do you think of it?