      Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree confirmed for June launch in gameplay trailer

      Get ready to fight new kinds of monsters with new weapons in an entirely new area this summer.

      FromSoftware is known for making great expansions for its games. Combine this with Elden Ring being an incredible success both critically and commercially, and it's quite understandable that more than 300,000 of us were viewing the 30-minute countdown for Shadow of the Erdtree's gameplay trailer. I think all of us think the trailer was worth the wait.

      Not only does the gameplay trailer confirm Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will launch on the 21st of June. We're also shown some of the brand-new enemies that await in the new area called The Land of Shadow, and it's already obvious that many of them will be very memorable. Fortunately, our Tarnished will also get new weapons, weapon skills, magic and equipment to take these threats down before seemingly having to defeat Miquella, Malenia's twin brother.

