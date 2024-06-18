Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

HQ

I don't know if Miyazaki was intentionally lying when he stated in an interview that the Shadow Realm, where the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion takes place, is roughly the size of the Limgrave area from Elden Ring. For in this bleak new world, where the huge, sickly-looking Scadutree is a constant symbol of the world's disorder and decay, your Tarnished will explore vastly different biomes and two new legacy dungeons - both some of FromSoftware's finest work yet.

In terms of the amount of land mass to ride across on our all-time favourite double-jumping horse, Torrent, the Shadow Realm is nowhere near the size of the main game. On the other hand, the new world represents a different, and in my opinion far more engaging, approach to open world design, where the limited landmass is offset by a distinctly vertical and far more content-saturated design. Everywhere you go, there will be alluring landmarks to head towards - dark fortresses and castles with towers and spires twisting skywards, deep ravines with sparkling rivers and dark forests, and a giant, jagged mountain that you just know is home to a deadly dragon. But getting to these landmarks isn't always straightforward. Sure, there are often clear main roads to follow, but more than ever in the main game, you have to search for small, seemingly insignificant side roads and caves and keep a sharp eye out for small ledges to climb up or fall down along steep slopes and deep ravines.

As you explore and map the world, you're bound to come across more golden crosses that mark the location of the god Miquella. It is the empathic brother of the goddess of war, Malenia, that you and a handful of new enigmatic characters are trying to track down. These include Leda, one of Miquella's most loyal followers, Freya, a gladiator-like woman who has fought alongside General Radahn, and the elderly and wise Ansbach, who is in the service of Lord Mogh even after his death. The story is cryptic as always, but like the main game, the world has a mythological weight that motivates you to try to uncover the motives of the various demigods and saints and their unseen cosmic influences.

It wouldn't be a FromSoftware product if exploring an intricate, sprawling world didn't go hand in hand with countless intense battles, and Shadow of the Erdtree is no exception. It's with good reason that the entry requirement for the expansion is to have defeated bosses Radahn and Mogh in the main game and that travelling to the Shadow Realm at around level 150 is recommended, as this is where the most deadly opponents your Tarnished will face lurk.

One of the highlights of exploring a new FromSoftware game, in my opinion, is encountering unknown bosses, so don't worry, I won't spoil them. However, I can tell you that some of the bosses are among the most cinematic FromSoftware has ever created and will push your skills to the limit. I would even venture to say that one of them (optional) is Malenia-level, while the final boss is even more challenging. And in the case of the final boss, I have to honestly admit that FromSoftware has crossed the line. I found myself bursting out laughing at how little respite I had between the boss's incessant fatal attacks - all with huge range and splash damage.

So don't be ashamed to take all the help you can get. Masochists may insist on abstaining from Spirit Ashes, but it really feels like every boss is designed for you to use them extensively. In addition, it's crucial that you explore the Shadow Realm thoroughly in search of new upgrade materials called Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes. The former increases your own damage while reducing how much you take from enemies, while the latter does the same for your spirit ashes. These only have an effect inside the Shadow Realm and do not trivialise the main game content. It is my strongest recommendation that you upgrade your Tarnished as often as you can, because even with an almost fully upgraded character, normal trash mobs kill me in a few hits.

Of course, Spirit Ashes and new upgrade materials are not the only things that will help you overcome the many dangers of the Shadow Realm. A myriad of new weapons and spells are waiting to be found and are one of the highlights of the expansion. With a whopping eight new weapon categories and a plethora of additions to existing ones, there's something for every build imaginable, although some are favoured more than others. It's almost impossible for me to pick a favourite weapon because I'm a huge fan of so many of the new additions: Brutal Great Katanas, elegant Light Greatswords, slashing Wolverine claws, throwing axes, Messmer's flaming spears and not least the new martial arts weapons that allow you to deliver fists, kidney punches and flying kicks no matter how heavy the armour you wear.

Just when you think you've found your dream weapon, you stumble upon a new one that you just have to try. And it's going to happen again and again, which is why you'll make many visits to Renalla - the character in the main game that allows you to respec. That's why it's somewhat frustrating that the respec material Larval Tears is still a limited resource. On the bright side, the expansion wants you to experiment with the many new weapons and is extremely generous in handing out materials to upgrade weapons.

I've already mentioned the more densely packed design of the open world, but it would be a shame not to also mention the new legacy dungeons. While the first of the two, called Belurat, Tower Settlement, is "just" a rock-solid dungeon on par with those in the main game, the second legacy dungeon, Shadow Keep, is one of the best dungeons FromSoftware has ever created. Seamlessly integrated into the world with multiple entrances and exits, this gloomy stronghold combines the best elements of the developer's previous medieval castles, towers and libraries with plenty of nail-biting platforming and an engaging new concept of draining a flooded district.

It doesn't hurt that the new dungeons (as well as the Shadow Realm itself) are visually stunning. Despite running on the same technology as the now over two-year-old Elden Ring, you'll marvel at the magnificent architecture and breathtaking viewpoints. It's worth noting that despite its gloomy name, the Shadow Realm also offers bright and very adventurous areas similar to Liurnia of the Lakes from the main game. At the other end of the spectrum, we have a decidedly Bloodborne-inspired horror area, which I would recommend you play with earplugs.

I'm obviously having a hard time getting my arms down over Shadow of the Erdtree. FromSoftware hasn't reinvented itself with the expansion, but I think they've created their best piece of content yet, both from an aesthetic and, more importantly, a design standpoint. I'm a huge fan of the smaller, but far more vertical and content-rich open world, which includes an extremely immersive legacy dungeon, some of the most cinematic bosses in the developer's history, and a wealth of cool new weapons. For around £35, you get an expansion that is better and more content-rich than the majority of full-priced games. However, it's important to emphasise that the expansion is definitely not for everyone. Not only does it have fairly strict entry requirements, it's uncompromisingly designed for Souls veterans. If you were frustrated with the difficulty of the main game, you might want to ask yourself if this is for you. If you love nail-biting exploration and intense boss battles that will push you to the limit, then you're in for a truly unrivalled experience.