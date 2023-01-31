Elden Ring players think DLC could be coming soon

HQ

Elden Ring players have spotted a new update to the game's playtest branch in Steam. As the last time this took place was before the colosseum update was introduced, many think there's going to be another content update coming soon.

This could be in the form of a major DLC addition, which many are expecting considering the major success that Elden Ring is, but there's also the chance that FromSoftware could just be adding in another form of content.

Free additional content made its way into Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in the form of a boss rush mode. Also, FromSoftware has said in the past it's going to add ray tracing at some point, so it might just be gearing up for that addition.

Even if the internet has immediately jumped to the possibility of DLC coming soon, it's probably wise not to get your hopes up too high.

Thanks, GamesRadar.