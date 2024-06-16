Elden Ring players need to step up their game if they want to dive into Shadow of the Erdtree next week

HQ

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launches next week, on the 21st of June, and ahead of that launch you'll need to complete a difficult boss to even access the DLC. Mohg, Lord of Blood is one of the trickiest encounters in the game, and by the looks of players on PC and PlayStation, a lot of you are still yet to beat him.

On Steam, there's currently a 37.8% achievement rate for beating Mohg, and on PlayStation the number is even lower at 34.7%. Xbox is doing much better, and as per Exophase, it appears more than half of players have beaten Mohg, with a 51.57% achievement rate.

So, if you've been putting him off and want to play Shadow of the Erdtree, you're going to have to roll up your sleeves and beat that creepy horned fellow. He's not the worst fight in the game, but he can be annoying with his flying attacks and Nihil move. But, he's something you're going to have to beat if you don't want to have wasted money on the DLC.