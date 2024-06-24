Elden Ring players express frustration with the increased difficulty of the expansion

HQ

Shadow of the Erdtree is being praised by players and critics alike, but as people spend more time with the expansion, the frustration seems to increase. Has the team at From Software simply turned up the difficulty level a little too much this time? Well, many seem to think so.

It wasn't enough that Erdtree is locked behind one of Elden Ring's toughest bosses, Mohg. An enemy that, according to statistics, 62% of all players have not managed to beat. Because once they reach the expansion's alternative world map (with or without help), it hardly gets easier.

Which is now starting to be noticed, not least on Steam, where many have left negative reviews describing an experience more frustrating than entertaining. The criticism is mainly about the new bosses that players seem to experience as too strong, with far too many and hard-hitting combos.

At the time of writing, the average rating on Erdree is "mixed" according to the reviews on Steam, with around 20,000 positive and 12,500 negative reviews.

Have you played Shadow of the Erdtree and what are your opinions on the increased difficulty level?