Elden Ring patch nerfs Shadow of the Erdtree final boss

At the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring in June, a lot of players immediately took aim at the game's difficulty once more. Finding it hard to beat any boss much less the final enemy of the expansion forced them to question FromSoftware's design.

It seems even FromSoftware is willing to admit they might have gone too far with Consort Radahn. The Scarlet Rot-filled general we meet in Caelid is but a shadow of his former self, but in Shadow of the Erdtree, we're fighting the real deal, and that proves to be our greatest challenge yet.

However, in a new patch, Radahn has been nerfed. Changes have been made to his move timings (specifically a slower Cross Slash) and his damage output. He'll also have less range on his non-physical attacks, and won't do as much stamina damage.

Do you think this is fair? Did you beat Radahn before the patch?