Elden Ring on Switch 2 reportedly struggles with severe frame drops

Being able to take your games on the go is, just like its predecessor, one of Switch 2's greatest strengths. Many titles have already proven to translate well to Nintendo's handheld machine - but unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case with the upcoming Switch 2 version of Elden Ring.

At the ongoing Gamescom event, a demo of Elden Ring for Switch 2 is available to try. Several attendees have reported that the framerate sometimes drops severely, plunging as low as 15 frames per second in certain areas. Felix Sanchez from NintendoLife commented in a video:

"It's really bad, and I understand why they don't want you to see this, because wowie zowie, it is terrible."

According to reports, Bandai Namco has prohibited visitors from filming or sharing gameplay footage of the Switch 2 version. Sanchez continued:

"Of course, you're never going to see the light of this—maybe it will just release in that state, but I can't imagine they will do that. It was like playing Ocarina of Time. It was like 20 frames per second, sometimes I was like, 'This has dropped [to] 15 frames per second.'"

No confirmed release date has been announced yet beyond "sometime this year" for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2. This edition will also include last year's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Hopefully, FromSoftware can iron out the performance issues before launch.