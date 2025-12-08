Elden Ring: Nightreign's The Forsaken Hollows DLC sells millions of units in days

HQ

Elden Ring: Nightreign proved that people were more than up for a different kind of FromSoftware experience, and therefore the developer rewarded fans' loyalty with some DLC released last week in the form of The Forsaken Hollows.

Two new characters with new weapons and a new map was given to players, which seemed enough to draw in a lot of sales. FromSoftware itself revealed that the DLC had sold more than 2 million units over the weekend, which is pretty good going.

The reception to the DLC remains somewhat mixed, though. Only 47% of all user scores are positive on Steam at the time of writing, with some pointing out the low amount of content in the DLC, and others begging for the new map to be fixed.

Have you played The Forsaken Hollows yet?