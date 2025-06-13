Elden Ring: Nightreign's Night Lords each have a third, unused phase

HQ

It appears that FromSoftware is gearing up to make the end-game bosses in Elden Ring: Nightreign that much more difficult, as dataminers have discovered a secret third phase to each of the game's main Night Lords.

As spotted by PCGamer, there's currently a mod in the Nexus called Enhanced Nightlord Fights, which gives each of the final bosses a new phase. These extra phases were discovered by people finding unused sections in the soundtrack for the boss themes alongside unused relics.

These enhanced bosses sometimes have extra attacks, while others can bring in a new enemy to fight you. It seems like utter chaos, and a lot of fans speculate these third phases will make their way into the game at some point, likely in an upcoming update. It's good that FromSoftware is giving players another reason to head back into Limveld, if this turns out to be true, as some do wonder what the point is after they've beaten the game.