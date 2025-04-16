Elden Ring: Nightreign's newest character can punch dragons

HQ

Elden Ring: Nightreign doesn't let you build your own character like the original Elden Ring does, but it does give you eight playable characters to choose from, each with their own strengths and weaknesses that'll help you and your team get closer to defeating the main boss at the end of a run.

The latest character to be revealed is the Raider, a huge warrior who looks like he just stepped off the boat from Assassin's Creed Valhalla or God of War. As well as fighting with a huge axe, he also has a knack for knocking enemies about with his fists and some sweet wrestling moves.

Very much fashioned after the Hoarah Loux boss fight, it seems, but this time he's fighting on your side. As you can see in the trailer, the Raider has a variety of moves he can use to inflict punishment on your foes, including an uppercut to a dragon. We're not sure how much of these abilities are unique to the Raider, or whether they're included in weapons via Ashes of War, but it's clear this new character wants to be at the front of the fighting, getting stuck in with whatever weapons he has to hand, even if they are just his hands.

Elden Ring: Nightreign launches on the 30th of May for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 & 5, and PC.