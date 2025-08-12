Elden Ring: Nightreign's mega success sees Bandai Namco operating profits jump 8 billion Yen

HQ

Bandai Namco's latest quarterly earnings figures are out, which means we get to dive deep into the successes of the company. With 5 million copies of Elden Ring: Nightreign sold, we were expecting a pretty good quarter for Bandai, and it seems the publisher has reason to pop open some champagne.

The latest financial figures show that operating profits were up by 7.9 billion Yen (around $54 million USD) and the overall sales increased by around 20 billion Yen (approx $135 million). Toys and hobbies were big winners for Bandai Namco, alongside digital, which saw a 7 billion Yen increase in profits.

Bandai Namco attributes Gundam to its digital success, as well as the explosive growth of Elden Ring: Nightreign. Elden Ring as a Fortnite roguelike might not sound as addictive as it is on paper, but once players got their hands on it, they were hooked.

More content for Nightreign is on the way, and we've already seen FromSoftware's commitment to the game with tougher bosses and balance changes in response to player feedback. Perhaps this could be a solid cash cow for Bandai Namco in the future, rather than a hit for a quarter.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.