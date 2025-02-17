Elden Ring: Nightreign's DLC accidentally revealed early

HQ

Elden Ring: Nightreign only announced its release date last week, and yet already fans know more than they expected about upcoming DLC for the game. We knew that DLC was coming as soon as we saw the pre-orders go live, as the Deluxe Edition and above contain the DLC, but a slip-up on the game's Steam page told us more.

While we could have guessed this would be the case, but as PC Gamer confirms, this means we have more Nightreign on the way. While we will have eight characters and bosses in the game at launch, more of both means more ways to chew through a run in this new roguelike, and more enemies to beat at the end.

Considering that FromSoftware is pulling in bosses from its previous games as well as making new ones in Nightreign, perhaps we'll see more old favourites return to kick our asses. Elden Ring: Nightreign may be launching in May, but we already had a chance to play the game, and you can find out more about that here.