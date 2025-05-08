Elden Ring: Nightreign will get difficulty adjustments following the network test

HQ

Elden Ring: Nightreign is just a few weeks away from releasing. The multiplayer Elden Ring spin-off marks FromSoftware's first foray into a fully co-op experience with one of its Soulsborne-type games, and while there's a lot of things players will recognise, there's plenty of new features, too.

All of this means that balancing the game was its own challenge for the developers, and in a recent interview with PlayStation Blog, director Junya Ishizaki spoke about how the game's balance will shift between the network test and final release.

"During the network test, some players found it difficult to understand what elements were visible on the map, and said it was hard to identify next steps or how to use some of the character movesets," Ishizaki said. "To address these issues, we made some changes so that information was conveyed more clearly to players during gameplay."

"We also received a lot of helpful feedback regarding the difficulty. We made some adjustments to strike a balance that makes the game challenging as you progress, but still manageable. Gladius, one of the Nightlords, will also receive some updates, so players have that to look forward to in the final game."

It's not clear whether Gladius will either be more difficult or easier to fight following these changes, but we'd imagine it's the latter. Rarely does FromSoftware make a boss harder following player feedback, and considering Ishizaki mentions in the final game there's a feature which tells you the weaknesses of the Night Lord you're fighting, it seems you'll have a slightly easier time taking down these end-game enemies.